A New Sulfide In Town

Chemists don’t take oxidation states lightly, and when someone suggests a new one might be in the offing, the extraordinary claim requires extraordinary proof. A research team led by John F. Berry of the University of Wisconsin, Madison, is now reporting its proof for a new oxidation state for sulfur, S 2 3– (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2015, DOI: 10.1021/ja511607j). This subsulfide, as the researchers call it, joins the well-known sulfide, S2–, and disulfide, S 2 2–, states. Berry says the initial suggestion for subsulfide, found in a transition-metal complex in which an S 2 unit coordinates to a pair of nickel atoms, was controversial. Nickel complexes containing sulfur, selenium, or tellurium (M 2 E 2 units) were discovered in 2001 and found to have unusual bond distances. That led to some ambiguity as to how to best describe the compounds’ electronic structure. Three possibilities emerged: singly bonded S 2 2– units, three-electron half-bonded units that are formally S 2 3– with mixed-valent nickel atoms, and two independent S2– units. The new paper provides crystallographic and spectroscopic evidence supported by computational analysis that all three states are distinct and that M 2 E 2 compounds occur in quantized oxidation states, rather than displaying a continuum of E 2 bonding interactions.