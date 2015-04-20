Nominations Sought For Pauling Medal Award

Nominations are being accepted for the 2015 Linus Pauling Medal Award. Sponsored jointly by the American Chemical Society’s Puget Sound, Oregon, and Portland local sections, the award is presented annually in recognition of outstanding achievement in chemistry in the spirit of and in honor of Linus Pauling, a native of the Pacific Northwest. The medal will be presented at a symposium to be held this fall at Oregon State University, in Corvallis.
Nominations should consist of a concise curriculum vitae that lists significant publications, honors, and awards, along with a summary (400–1,000 words) of scientific achievements, including explanations that clearly outline the importance of the nominee’s work. Letters seconding the nomination are encouraged.
Nominations from previous years will be automatically carried over for up to two years, after which new nomination materials will be required. Updating past nomination files is encouraged.
Scientists of all nationalities are eligible for this award. The award will not be given for work for which the nominee has already received a Nobel Prize. According to Pauling’s express wish, it is preferred that the award honor younger scientists whenever possible.
Please e-mail a single PDF of all nomination documents by May 15 to Christopher Knutson, Pauling Medal Award chair, at christopher.knutson@oregonstate.edu.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter