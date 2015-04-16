Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Nuclear Deal Could Boost Iran’s Chemical Sector

Middle East: Lifting sanctions will eliminate restraints on the local industry

by Alexander H. Tullo
April 16, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

GAS CEILING
[+]Enlarge
Iran’s petrochemical industry has grown, but production has plateaued. SOURCE: National Petrochemical Co. of Iran
A graph showing gas production in Iran over the years.
Iran’s petrochemical industry has grown, but production has plateaued. SOURCE: National Petrochemical Co. of Iran

An agreement between Iran and six world powers might mean an end to Iran’s nuclear weapons program. It could also lift the fetters off the country’s chemical industry by allowing it to more freely import production equipment and export chemicals.

The agreement, the contours of which were outlined earlier this month, would gradually lift sanctions on Iran as it limits uranium enrichment and allows inspectors to tour its nuclear facilities. The parties still have to shake hands on a permanent agreement by June 30. And the deal could yet be scuttled over the meaning of some of its terms or the U.S. Senate’s desire to review it.

Iran has the world’s second-largest reserves of natural gas after Russia and the fourth-largest crude oil reserves, according to the Energy Information Administration. It produces about 3.2 million barrels of oil per day and has expanded its petrochemical capacity by an order of magnitude over the past two decades.

But sanctions over its nuclear program, sponsorship of terrorism, and other issues have prevented Iran from reaching its full potential in chemicals as have hydrocarbon-rich neighbors such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

Ahmad Mahdavi with Iran’s Petrochemical Employers Association, predicts that lifting the sanctions would mean $5 billion per year in new chemical exports to Europe, according to Iran’s Fars News Agency.

Matthew Thoelke, senior director of olefins and derivatives in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa for the consulting firm IHS Chemical, says the sanctions’ biggest impact for Iran’s chemical industry has been on its ability to import needed hardware.

The problem intensified over the past decade as the European Union joined the U.S. in imposing sanctions, Thoelke explains. Iran could no longer import equipment—such as feedstock extraction units—needed for chemical plants that were near completion. “Assets are underutilized because of feedstock constraints,” he says.

Should the sanctions be lifted, Thoelke says, Iran may achieve meaningful chemical production increases by the end of next year. Additionally, he says, the country might be able to boost oil exports by 1 million bbl per day or more, prolonging the current period of relatively low oil prices.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New concerns join old ones at petrochemical event
Braskem spars with Pemex over Mexican complex
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Updated North American trade deal could boost U.S. chemical exports

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE