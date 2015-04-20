Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Organizations Seek More Science In K–12

by Andrea Widener
April 20, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

More than 90 organizations are urging the Senate to increase support for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects in its ongoing work to reauthorize the Elementary & Secondary Education Act (ESEA). Once called No Child Left Behind when enacted in 2002, ESEA provides funds to states for primary and secondary education programs. In the letter to Sens. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.), who are leaders of the Health, Education, Labor & Pensions Committee, the organizations encourage the Senate to make funding STEM education one of its major priorities, especially in the areas of teacher training and recruitment. They also ask that the bill require states to create standards and give students achievement tests in science and mathematics. The signers include a variety of groups with science interests, such as education organizations, corporations, and professional and scientific societies, including the American Chemical Society, which publishes C&EN.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Biden creates panels to address inequality in educating Hispanic students
Obama Signs STEM Education Bill
Science Included In K–12 Education Bill

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE