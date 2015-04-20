Organizations Seek More Science In K–12

More than 90 organizations are urging the Senate to increase support for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects in its ongoing work to reauthorize the Elementary & Secondary Education Act (ESEA). Once called No Child Left Behind when enacted in 2002, ESEA provides funds to states for primary and secondary education programs. In the letter to Sens. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.), who are leaders of the Health, Education, Labor & Pensions Committee, the organizations encourage the Senate to make funding STEM education one of its major priorities, especially in the areas of teacher training and recruitment. They also ask that the bill require states to create standards and give students achievement tests in science and mathematics. The signers include a variety of groups with science interests, such as education organizations, corporations, and professional and scientific societies, including the American Chemical Society, which publishes C&EN.
