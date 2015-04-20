Solazyme, Flotek Hit The Oil Field

The biobased oils company Solazyme is joining with Flotek Industries, an oil-field technology firm, to commercialize a new drilling fluid additive called Flocapso. The additive combines Solazyme’s Encapso algal oil lubricant with Flotek’s Complex nano-Fluid, a combination of surfactants and citrus-based solvents touted as improving production from oil and gas wells. Flotek CEO John Chisholm says the combination will be environmentally conscious and highly effective as a drilling fluid additive.
