Trinidad Methanol Project Advances

A consortium involving Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Mitsubishi Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, National Gas Co. of Trinidad & Tobago, and the Caribbean firm Massy Holdings is moving forward with plans to build methanol and dimethyl ether (DME) plants in natural-gas-rich Trinidad. The companies plan to spend $1 billion on the complex, which will have the capacity to make 1 million metric tons of methanol and 20,000 metric tons of DME per year. DME is a methanol-derived substitute for diesel and liquefied petroleum gas. The companies have leased the land and secured the engineering contracts. They now await a commitment from a syndicate of Japanese banks.
