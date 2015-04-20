Two Drug Companies Establish New Labs

Cellectis, a Paris-based gene-editing specialist focused on chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CART) cancer therapies, has established a U.S. subsidiary at the Alexandria Center for Life Science in New York City. The company will occupy 12,000 sq ft of laboratory space at the center, which was launched in 2011 to attract life sciences research to the city. Meanwhile, the Delaware-based biotech firm Incyte will establish a European headquarters in Geneva. The firm will conduct clinical development operations in a 9,000-sq-ft research facility.
