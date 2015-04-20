Wendell (Del) Woods, 81, a researcher in ophthalmology, died on Dec. 3, 2014, at his home in Morganton, Ga.
Born in Liberal, Kan., Woods earned a Ph.D. in biochemistry at the University of Missouri in 1965.
He then conducted ophthalmology research for the Emory Eye Center at Emory University School of Medicine for 35 years. Woods was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1963.
He supported environmental causes and planned and constructed an earth-sheltered dome home, where he lived with his wife, Barbara J. Ferer. Woods also pursued his interest in the use of sound and light in healing. He was an active member of Cherry Log Christian Church and helped found the Gilmer County Food Bank.
He is survived by his wife,
