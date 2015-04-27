Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

For ACS Scholar Christina Fields-Zinna, Chemistry Paved The Way To A Satisfying Career In Toxicology

Forensics specialist leverages her analytical chemistry training in her work for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation

by Jessica Morrison
April 27, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

CASE CLOSED
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Brittany Gresham
Georgia Bureau of Investigation toxicologist Fields-Zinna must be prepared to testify in court on the basis of her analyses.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation toxicologist Christina Fields-Zinna works with solutions in laboratory.
Credit: Brittany Gresham
Georgia Bureau of Investigation toxicologist Fields-Zinna must be prepared to testify in court on the basis of her analyses.

No one noticed when she slipped into the crowded lecture hall. Her palms were sweaty as she took her seat, finding herself surrounded by people, yet still alone. Many of the students around her, with their bright eyes and confident shoulders, had come to Harvard University from the best private schools in the world.

Christina Fields-Zinna, who grew up on North Carolina’s southern coastline, didn’t come from the best school—New Hanover High School, an inner-city school in Wilmington, N.C.—but she was one of the school’s best students. She went to a prestigious summer school one year and would become valedictorian of her graduating class. Although she hadn’t always liked math and science, she was good at it, and she decided she wanted to study chemistry when she ultimately got to college.

But where to go? Fields-Zinna was an ambitious student who was on the lookout for the best possible opportunities. Still, her high school guidance counselor said she shouldn’t waste her money on an Ivy League college application. That’s because no one the counselor knew of from her school had ever gone to one of those universities.

That would change after Fields-Zinna met a recruiter for Harvard at a college fair. “She was standing by herself, so I just started having a conversation with her,” Fields-Zinna recalls. “She made me think it was a possibility that I could be a student at Harvard.”

And, in fact, it was. Fields-Zinna enrolled at Harvard, some 800 miles north and east of her home, in the fall of 2001. She was surprised by the difficulty of her first chemistry class. What was new and challenging to her was little more than a review for her accomplished classmates.

She didn’t feel that she had the strong science background that some of her fellow students had, she says. But she received scholarships that gave her access to private tutoring, research internships, and networking opportunities. One of her scholarships came from the ACS Scholars Program, which was launched in 1995 to attract underrepresented minority students to the chemical sciences (see page 34). Fields-Zinna is an American Indian, descending from the Lumbee tribe.

Through the ACS Scholars Program, she attended an ACS meeting as an undergraduate. “Having this network was very useful for me,” she says. “For a lot of students who live in smaller towns across the country, who never think about going to college outside of their home state, going to a national meeting with people from all over the world—it opens up a different way of thinking.”

Fields-Zinna graduated from Harvard with a B.A. in chemistry in 2005. She went on to study analytical chemistry at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, where she earned a Ph.D. in 2010. She now works as a forensics specialist in toxicology at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Her interest in forensic science began in high school when she shadowed a local crime scene investigation team for a senior research project. In that first exposure to forensic science, the focus had been on police work, she says, and being a detective wasn’t quite the future she had in mind for herself. It wasn’t until much later, during graduate school, that she realized how science and scientists fit into that work. Then, when she spotted a job opening in the field, she seized the opportunity.

Today, she uses her training in analytical chemistry to run toxicology tests on biological specimens that are sent to her laboratory, most often as part of death investigations. In addition to the laboratory work, Fields-Zinna prepares reports that may be used in court by the district attorney or medical examiner. And she has to be prepared to testify, if called.

But her work is not all excitement as it is portrayed in some TV shows, she says, adding that this is a caution she conveys to students with a budding interest in the field. “Forensic science involves a lot of paperwork and documentation to show that we’re handling every case the exact same way.”

She encourages all students, regardless of their field of interest, to take advantage of every opportunity, meet new people, and grow their networks as far as they can. “You never know where you’re going to end up,” she says.

“I didn’t know I was going to be a toxicologist until maybe six months to a year before I became one,” Fields-Zinna says. Before that she simply focused on chemistry, reasoning that it’s a good foundation for many types of careers. “And along the way,” she says, “I knew that I’d figure out exactly what I wanted to do.”

The ACS Scholars Program awards renewable scholarships of up to $5,000 each per academic year to underrepresented minority students who want to enter chemistry or chemistry-related fields. For more information, go to www.acs.org/success.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Scholar alumna: Corina McClure
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
To find rapists, Candice Bridge examines what condoms leave behind
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Project SEED scholar Brandon Presley

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE