Top Instrument Firms In 2014

The same big companies in C&EN’s ranking continued to dominate the analytical and lab instruments market in 2014
Cured-in-place pipe beneath roadways leaches chemicals into waterways
Contract producers gauge the pipeline to size their plants and fill out their services
ACS Meeting News: Thanks to new genetic discoveries and animal models, researchers are finally making headway toward therapies
Firm spends heavily to become go-to polyethylene packaging partner
Energy adjustments by world’s largest greenhouse gas emitter propels international negotiations
Medicinal Chemistry: Receptor antagonists relieve airway constriction and reduce inflammation in mice