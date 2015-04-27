Air Products Plans Huge Air Facility

Air Products has been awarded a contract by Saudi Aramco to build what it says will be the world’s largest industrial gas facility. The project will be owned 25% by Air Products and 75% by the Arabian Company for Water & Power Development. Air Products estimates it will open by early 2019 at a cost of $2.1 billion. Under a 20-year agreement, the air separation unit will supply 20,000 metric tons of oxygen and 55,000 metric tons of nitrogen per day to a refinery Aramco is building in Jazan, Saudi Arabia.
