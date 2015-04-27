Consumer Firms Drop Unloved Chemicals

Kraft Foods says it will eliminate synthetic colors from its Kraft Macaroni & Cheese product by the end of the year. The company intends to replace the synthetic colors, Yellow 5 and 6, with those derived from natural sources such as paprika, annatto, and turmeric. Separately, Home Depot has asked its suppliers to stop using ortho-phthalate plasticizers in the manufacture of vinyl flooring by the end of the year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter