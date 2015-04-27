DuPont To Acquire Microbe Developer

DuPont has agreed to acquire Taxon Biosciences, a Tiburon, Calif.-based developer of microbial products, for an undisclosed sum. Frank DeGennaro, director of DuPont Biologicals, says Taxon will enhance DuPont’s in-house microbial discovery program as the company develops crop biologicals that improve plant health, quality, and yield. DuPont competitors including Monsanto, Bayer, and FMC have all struck microbial product deals in recent years.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter