Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Global Opining

April 27, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

William K. Wilson’s letter about global warming is correct when he writes: “Perhaps historians can address these questions better than scientists” (C&EN, Feb. 16, page 4). Right now, this may be the best assumption about our climate.

Earth has been warming since the last ice age, a cycle that has happened in the past if you believe core data analysis protocol. It has also cooled marginally since farming was first performed in Greenland about 1,000 years ago.

We have seen the graphs showing the heating and cooling cycles over the past many millennia. The questions now are the following: What is our contribution to this cycle, if any? Is this theory falsifiable? Is it our production of carbon dioxide that causes the temperature rise? Can we do an experiment to remove this CO2 and see the temperature drop? Of course not.

Earth’s temperature is thought to have been much higher earlier in the planet’s history as the ancient forests of northern Canada demonstrate. Do we not want the return of these Arctic forests? The time that humans have been on Earth is infinitesimal compared with all of its biological life over time. It’s like reading a page in a novel and thinking one knows the whole story.

Maybe only time will reverse this heating cycle. History will provide this answer. I can’t wait to read the story.

Gary J. Banuk
Hanson, Mass.

An editor’s note in Letters says that ACS has a policy on climate change and gives a link to the policy (C&EN, Jan. 26, page 2). It is largely a repetition of the catastrophic anthropomorphic global warming meme as published by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and other self-interested organizations.

I and many other ACS members object to the society having a biased, partisan view on an issue that is more political or religious than it is scientific. The actual evidence that CO2 emissions are going to cause catastrophic global warming is laughably weak. It is utterly mind-boggling that ACS and so many other organizations that supposedly have intelligent members continue to unquestioningly tell us we are all going to fry unless we repent and stop using energy.

Ulick Stafford
Enniscorthy, County Wexford
Ireland

I appreciate the Government Concentrate “2014 Breaks Global Temperature Record.” However, there is a total absence of numbers, graphs, statistics, and so on (C&EN, Jan. 26, page 26). You are writing for scientists—why not hit us with the data that the article is based on?

Martin Steinman
Livingston, N.J.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Electron Election
Seeking Evidence
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
It’s Still With Us

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE