Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Hazmat Trains Ordered To Slow Down In Cities

by Glenn Hess
April 27, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
A series of explosive accidents has led to new federal restrictions on the transport of flammable liquids by rail.
A photograph of tankers.
Credit: Shutterstock
A series of explosive accidents has led to new federal restrictions on the transport of flammable liquids by rail.

The Department of Transportation (DOT) has issued an emergency order requiring freight trains carrying crude oil, ethanol, and other flammable liquids to limit their speed to 40 mph when passing through highly populated urban areas. The restriction applies to high-hazard flammable trains, which are defined as trains that haul either 20 or more tank cars linked together or 35 cars in total that contain “Class 3” flammable liquids. That category includes crude oil, ethanol, oil-based paint thinners and removers, and solvents. “This order is necessary due to the recent occurrence of railroad accidents involving trains transporting petroleum crude oil and ethanol and the increasing reliance on railroads to transport voluminous amounts of those hazardous materials in recent years,” the notice states. The White House is currently reviewing a proposal from DOT that would require the development of a more protective type of tank car for transporting oil and other flammable liquids. A draft of the rule calls for tank cars with a thicker steel shell and better brakes. The final rule is slated for release next month.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Chemical Shippers Seek Tank Car Rule Exemption
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S., Canada Require Sturdier Tank Cars
U.S. And Canada Toughen Rail Safety Standards

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE