Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Methane Cuts Would Aid Climate, Study Says

by Steven K. Gibb
April 27, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Environmentalists have analyzed the 20-year climate impact of methane leaking worldwide from oil and gas operations and found that it is equivalent to 40% of the impact of total global coal consumption. Methane, the main component of natural gas, has more than 80 times the climate-warming effect of carbon dioxide. The study was issued by the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), an advocacy group. It found that 3.5 trillion cu ft of gas worth $30 billion escaped from oil and gas operations in 2012. Without rules under consideration by the U.S. and other nations, the researchers estimate that methane emissions by the oil and gas sector will grow 23% by 2030. Despite the scale of the methane loss, few steps have been taken to regulate that leakage. EDF is urging more short-term methane capture as a way to boost company revenues from natural gas and rapidly address climate change. “Cutting methane is often a very cost-effective way for countries to achieve immediate climate benefits while they work on long-term carbon dioxide goals,” says EDF’s Mark Brownstein.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE