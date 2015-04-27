Milliken Business Opens R&D Facility

Milliken’s SiVance subsidiary has opened an 11,000-sq-ft R&D lab at its main site in Gainesville, Fla. SiVance, a silicone chemistry specialist that Milliken acquired in 2011, says the lab will help it serve customers in markets such as semiconductors, contact lenses, coatings, and light-emitting diodes. The lab features eight walk-in hoods, eight benchtop hoods, and an instrument lab with an inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter