Newcomer Monolith Enters Carbon Black

A new company, Monolith Materials, plans to build a carbon black facility on the site of Nebraska Public Power District’s (NPPD) power plant in Hallam, Neb. Founded in 2012 and backed by two investment companies, Monolith intends to use new technology to produce carbon black, a rubber additive, from natural gas. Most current carbon black plants use oil or coal tar as their raw material. By-product hydrogen from Monolith’s process will replace coal as the fuel for an NPPD boiler. Monolith already operates a demonstration facility near its headquarters in Redwood City, Calif.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter