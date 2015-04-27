Roche And Curadev Sign IDO1/TDO Pact

Roche is paying Curadev Pharma $25 million up front as part of a research pact to develop small molecules that block IDO1 and TDO, enzymes that help cancer cells hide from the immune system. New Delhi-based Curadev also gets research funding and could reap up to $530 million in milestones if IDO1/TDO inhibitors reach the market. Last October, Roche’s Genentech unit paid NewLink Genetics $150 million for access to its IDO1 inhibitor NLG919.
