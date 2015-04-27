Stand Up To Cancer Forms Dream Teams

Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), an entertainment-industry-backed nonprofit, announced two new rounds of funding to support cancer research. SU2C and the American Cancer Society will together provide $20 million over three years to a “dream team” of cancer researchers studying lung cancer driven by KRAS gene mutations, which are found in up to 25% of lung cancers. Along with several partners, SU2C also formed a dream team for ovarian cancer research. Supported by $6 million over three years, the researchers will explore drugs that target DNA repair pathways.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter