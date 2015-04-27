Study Reports New Tracers Of Photosynthetic Oxygen And Methane

Photosynthesis imparts a unique isotopic signature to the O 2 it produces via “isotopic clumping,” a phenomenon in which molecules accumulate two or more heavy isotopes. Molecules with clumped isotopes are uncommon, but modern mass spectrometers can reliably measure their abundances. Isotope clumping as a field is only 10 years old and has been used to deduce the formation temperatures of minerals. When a system is at chemical equilibrium, isotopic clumps are found more often than random chance would predict. But on the basis of a study of isotopically clumped O 2 (18O18O and 18O17O) in hyacinth plants, Laurence Yeung, Jeanine Ash, and Edward D. Young of UCLA show that photosynthesis actually produces isotopically clumped O 2 less often than chance would predict (Science 2015, DOI: 10.1126/science.aaa6284). In another investigation, a team lead by David T. Wang and Shuhei Ono of MIT studied isotopically clumped methane, 13CH 3 D. They showed that its relative abundances can be used to identify methane sources produced by cattle (Science 2015, DOI: 10.1126/science.aaa4326). “Clumped isotope anomalies will help place much-needed constraints on biogeochemical sources, sinks, and budgets of O 2 and CH 4 ,” writes Johns Hopkins University’s Benjamin H. Passey, in an accompanying commentary.