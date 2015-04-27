Tate & Lyle Cuts Back On Sweeteners

Tate & Lyle will consolidate production of sucralose, an artificial sweetener it markets as Splenda, at its McIntosh, Ala., facility and close a plant in Singapore. Last October, the firm warned investors about competition from low-cost sucralose producers in China. Tate & Lyle also says it will sell its share of an Eastern European bulk starch joint venture to partner Archer Daniels Midland while buying out ADM’s part of a Slovakian specialty food ingredients plant.
