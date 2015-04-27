WuXi Invests In Genomics Data Firm

WuXi PharmaTech, a Shanghai-based pharmaceutical services firm, has invested $15 million in DNAnexus, which calls itself the leader in cloud-based genome data management. Along with the investment, genome-sequencing services offered by WuXi’s NextCode business will become available via DNAnexus’s cloud computing service. WuXi acquired NextCode earlier this year. DNAnexus CEO Richard Daly notes that China is home to 20% of the world’s DNA-sequencing capacity.
