2015 Remsen Award To JoAnne Stubbe

JoAnne Stubbe, Novartis Professor of Chemistry and professor of biology at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is the recipient of the 2015 Remsen Award, presented by ACS’s Maryland Section. It is named after Ira Remsen, Johns Hopkins University’s first chemistry professor and second president.
Stubbe’s research group has helped reveal the mechanisms of some of nature’s most complex and important enzymes. Some of her group’s most noted work defines how nature harnesses the reactivity of free radicals to carry out difficult chemistry with great specificity.
Stubbe will present a lecture on Sept. 24 at Johns Hopkins.
