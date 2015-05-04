India: Under New Management

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09318-cover-brightcxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09318-cover-brightcxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

May 4, 2015 Cover

Volume 93, Issue 18

In power for a year, the administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is promising to deliver change

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 93 | Issue 18
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Business

India: Under New Management

In power for a year, the administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is promising to deliver change

Michael Sofia Looks To Strike Gold Twice

After discovering a game-changing pill for hepatitis C, medicinal chemist turns his attention to hepatitis B

Giant Porphyrin Goes Big On Aromaticity

Structure And Bonding: Expanded porphyrin ring with 50 π electrons sets a new record for largest aromatic molecule

  • Biological Chemistry

    Receptor Research Reignites A Smelly Debate

    New data rebut vibrational theory of olfaction

  • Physical Chemistry

    Hubble Telescope Celebrates 25 Years In Space

    World celebrates the spacecraft that’s revealed details about the structure and chemistry of the universe

  • Materials

    Wacker Chemie Chases Cheap Silicon

    Firm hopes a novel production technology it is developing can make it more competitive

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Environment

170-Year-Old Champagne Analyzed

Chemical analysis of shipwrecked bubbly reveals secrets of 19th-century French winemaking

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT