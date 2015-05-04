Air Products Working With SUNY

Air Products & Chemicals will work with SUNY Polytechnic Institute’s Colleges of Nanoscale Science & Engineering and the nonprofit Sematech to develop chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries in Albany, N.Y. The CMP Center is expected to attract $5 million in investment over three years and support 50 jobs, according to SUNY. At the center, Air Products will work on CMP materials for sub-10-nm integrated circuit fabrication. Two Japanese companies, Mitsubishi Chemical and Hitachi Chemical, also recently agreed to work at the CMP Center.
