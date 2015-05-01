Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Beetle’s Explosive Spray Mechanism Revealed By X-Ray Imaging

Bioweapon: Pulsed effect driven by chemical reaction

by Jyllian Kemsley
May 1, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

 

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Science
Bombardier beetle of the tribe Brachinini.
Credit: Science

To fend off predators, bombardier beetles spray a hot, irritating liquid from a gland that behaves like a microscopic chemical reactor. Researchers have now used synchrotron X-ray imaging to reveal details about how the beetles control their built-in weapon (Science 2015, DOI: 10.1126/science/1261166).

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Science
Bombardier beetles (top) produce a hot, irritating spray of benzoquinones from their pygidial glands, shown stained in a micrograph (bottom).
Stained pygidial glands from bombardier beetles of the tribe Brachinini.
Credit: Science
Bombardier beetles (top) produce a hot, irritating spray of benzoquinones from their pygidial glands, shown stained in a micrograph (bottom).

The beetles’ pygidial glands have multiple parts, including a reservoir chamber, a reaction chamber, and an exit channel. The reservoir chamber contains an aqueous solution of 25% hydrogen peroxide, 10% p-hydroquinones, and 10% alkanes. The reaction chamber contains peroxidase and catalase enzymes.

When a beetle goes into defensive mode, it transfers the reservoir fluid into its reaction chamber, where enzymatic reactions produce p-benzoquinones—the irritating component of its spray—along with oxygen and heat. Water vaporizes, pressure builds up, and the spray explodes from the exit channel. For one particular group of bombardier beetles, spray explosions come out at about 100 °C, with a velocity of 10 meters per second and a range of several centimeters. They also pulse as quickly as 700 Hz.

But how the beetles control their complex machinery has been a mystery. The new work “is the first internal experimental analysis of the intricate mechanism used by the beetle,” says Andrew McIntosh, a thermodynamics professor at England’s University of Leeds. McIntosh has studied bombardier beetles but was not involved in the current work. He notes that the study confirms earlier research that suggested valves play a role in the beetle spray explosions.

DEFENSE
Credit: Christine Ortiz/MIT
Synchrotron X-ray video shows a bombardier beetle’s pygidial gland creating and ejecting its irritating spray in pulses. The video was recorded at 2,000 frames/second and plays at 25 frames/second.

The experiments were carried out by Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate student Emily M. Arndt and professor of materials science and engineering Christine Ortiz, University of Arizona entomology professor Wendy Moore, and Brookhaven National Laboratory scientist Wah-Keat Lee.

The method they developed was to anesthetize a beetle by cooling it down, then use modeling clay to hold it on a mount. “When the beetle warms up, it realizes that it’s fixed in place, so it gets scared” and releases its explosive spray, Ortiz says. The researchers were able to obtain X-ray images of the spray explosions at 30 to 2,000 frames per second.

Muscles within the reservoir chamber contract to push fluid into the reaction chamber. But only a little fluid goes in at a time, in the form of 5-nL droplets, the team found. As soon as fluid enters the reaction chamber, the enzymes within immediately go to work, and the rising pressure serves both to close a valve between the reservoir and reaction chambers and to blast the spray out the exit. Then the reduced pressure allows the valve to reopen for another cycle. “It’s a very efficient way of controlling the pulse explosion,” Ortiz says.

UPDATE:

This article was updated on July 7, 2022, to reflect Emily M. Arndt's name change.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Soldering without heat
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Femtosecond X-ray Scattering
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Reactive Surface Structure Observed In Real Time
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE