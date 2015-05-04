Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Bill Would Let States Opt Out Of CO2 Cuts

by Steven K. Gibb
May 4, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

States could duck upcoming EPA regulation of carbon dioxide emissions from power plants under a bill the House Energy & Commerce Committee adopted last week. The measure, H.R. 2042, would put EPA’s rule for curbing CO2 from existing power plants on hold until federal courts have finished a review of EPA’s authority to address climate change under the Clean Air Act. “We’re not repealing the regulation,” says Rep. Ed Whitfield (R-Ky.), the bill’s sponsor. “Let’s let the courts render a decision.” The legislation would allow governors to opt out of the EPA rule, expected to be out in July, if they determine the regulation would threaten electricity reliability or have “adverse effects” on ratepayers. Governors would be required to consult with state regulators, environmental agencies, and others in making the determination. Democrats are strongly opposed to the bill. “This is a thinly veiled excuse to do nothing about climate change,” says Rep. Bobby L. Rush (D-Ill.). The committee passed the measure 28–23, clearing the way for the full House to vote on, and likely pass, the bill.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Senate Passes Chemicals Reform Bill
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Senate Passes Bill To Reform U.S. Chemical Control Law
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bill Would Block Clean Water Rule

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE