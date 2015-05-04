Advertisement

Business

Business Roundup

May 4, 2015
Eurochem has selected a site in St. John the Baptist Parish, La., for an up-to-$1.5 billion nitrogen fertilizer plant it announced in 2013. The Russian company is now looking for a buyer for land in Iberville Parish that it had purchased as a possible site.

Ferro Corp.will acquire Nubiola Pigmentos, a Spanish provider of pigments for plastics and construction uses, for about $162 million. Nubiola makes specialty inorganic pigments and is the world’s largest producer of ultramarine blue, Ferro says.

AkzoNobel and ICL are joining to produce 1.5 million metric tons per year of high-purity vacuum salt at ICL’s mining facility in Catalonia, Spain. The project will also yield a smaller amount of white potash.

Cargill has acquired OPX Biotechnologies’ fermentation-based processes and systems. Cargill says it will use the technology to expand in fermentation products outside of food and feed. OPX will wind down after the transition is complete in six to nine months.

China Steel of Taiwan has agreed to put $46 million into the construction of a 50,000-metric-ton-per-year ethanol plant that will use as feedstock off-gases from a steel mill in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. The plant will use technology from Skokie, Ill.-based LanzaTech.

Bayer MaterialScience has picked BioAmber to supply biobased succinic acid for a new line of biobased polyurethanes intended for textile applications. Bayer says the Impranil waterborne polyurethanes have renewable content as high as 65%.

Roche and 4D Molecular Therapeutics will jointly discover and develop adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors to treat underserved medical conditions using 4D’s AAV vector discovery platform. The partnership was facilitated by QB3, a University of California biotech accelerator where 4D is based.

Calico, the Google-founded company focused on therapeutics for aging, will support research at the Buck Institute for Research on Aging. Calico has the option to obtain rights to discoveries made under research it supports.


