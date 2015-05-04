CARB Presents Division Awards

The ACS Division of Carbohydrate Chemistry presented its 2015 division awards during the 2015 spring ACS national meeting in Denver.
Arland Hotchkiss, lead scientist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service, is the winner of the Melville L. Wolfrom Award, which acknowledges outstanding service to the division and to the field of carbohydrate chemistry.
Matthew Pratt, assistant professor of chemistry and of molecular and computational biology at the University of Southern California, is the winner of the David Y. Gin New Investigator Award, which acknowledges and encourages outstanding contributions to research in carbohydrate chemistry by scientists in the first seven years of their independent career.
Katsunori Tanaka, associate chief scientist at Japan’s RIKEN, is the winner of the Horace S. Isbell Award, which acknowledges excellence in and promise of continued quality of contribution to research in carbohydrate chemistry.
