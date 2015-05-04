COMP Announces 2015 Awards

The ACS Division of Computers in Chemistry presented several awards during the spring 2015 ACS national meeting in Denver.
The OpenEye Outstanding Junior Faculty Award in Computational Chemistry helps new faculty members gain visibility within the COMP community. The winners are Arindam Chakraborty, Syracuse University; Rhiju Das, Stanford University; Konrad Patkowski, Auburn University; and Jordan Schmidt, University of Wisconsin, Madison. Each winner received a $1,000 prize.
The Chemical Computing Group Excellence Award for Graduate Students, cosponsored by CCG and COMP, recognizes outstanding research performance by a graduate student in computational chemistry. The recipients are Vivek Bharadwaj, Colorado School of Mines; Feizhi Ding, University of Washington; Nan Li, North Carolina State University; Greg Medders, University of California, San Diego; and Heather Wiebe, Simon Fraser University. The winners each received $1,150 and a copy of CCG’s MOE (Molecular Operating Environment) software with a one-year license.
