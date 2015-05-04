Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Casting Doubt On Syria’s Guilt

May 4, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

“When Chemicals Became Weapons of War” claims that “hundreds of Syrian civilians [were] killed by their military’s use of sarin” (C&EN, Feb. 23, page 21). Not to put too fine a point on it, but the attribution of responsibility for this atrocity has been far from unanimous. The French government, former colonial ruler of Syria, led the charge in accusing the Syrian government of having launched the attack.

An article on the website truth-out.org, on April 29, 2014, summarizes evidence that casts doubt on this rush to judgment. The author writes that “the debate over the Aug. 21 attacks has focused primarily on a series of assertions about ‘smoking guns’ that allegedly proved Syrian government guilt.” The article proceeds to quote evidence that the areas within a radius of 2 km from the impact sites were controlled by rebels.

Credible alternatives to C&EN’s version of events in Syria do exist.

Karl H. Hiller
Spring Valley, N.Y.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE