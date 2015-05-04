Honeywell And Cepsa Open Plants In China

Honeywell has started up a plant in Zhangjiagang, China, that will produce catalysts used to convert propane to propylene. In the past four years, the company says, it has licensed its Oleflex process for propane conversion to 30 companies worldwide, 25 of them in China. Propylene production in ethylene crackers is on the decline, Honeywell explains, as petrochemical makers switch to natural gas as a raw material. Separately, the Spanish petrochemical producer Cepsa has started up a 250,000-metric-ton-per-year phenol plant in Shanghai. The facility can also produce up to 150,000 metric tons of acetone per year.
