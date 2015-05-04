Inorganic Nanoscience Award To Stanislaus Wong

Stanislaus S. Wong, a professor of chemistry at Stony Brook University, SUNY, who holds a joint appointment at Brookhaven National Laboratory, is the winner of the 2015 Inorganic Nanoscience Award, presented by the ACS Division of Inorganic Chemistry to honor excellence in research. The award is sponsored by the University of South Carolina’s NanoCenter.
Wong’s research focuses on inorganic nanomaterials. His efforts include probing the covalent surface chemistry of carbon nanotubes as well as studying the synthesis, characterization, and energy-related applications of novel noncarbonaceous, metal-based nanostructures.
Wong will receive a plaque and $3,000 at the fall ACS national meeting in Boston.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter