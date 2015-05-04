… And Invests In Cancer Therapies

Celgene will pay AstraZeneca $450 million to participate in development of MEDI4736, an anti-PD-L1 inhibitor for hematologic malignancies. The pact will focus on combining the AstraZeneca antibody with products in Celgene’s pipeline. Separately, Celgene has paid Northern Biologics, a biotech firm backed by Versant Ventures, $30 million for rights to license oncology antibodies in Northern’s pipeline and to acquire Northern. And Celgene has paid Agios Pharmaceuticals $10 million to expand an earlier pact to develop AG-881, a small molecule in development to treat brain cancer.
