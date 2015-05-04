James Cowan Receives 2015 Morley Medal

The ACS Cleveland Section has named James A. Cowan as the winner of its 2015 Edward W. Morley Medal. Cowan, who is the Melvin S. Newman Professor of Chemistry & Biochemistry at Ohio State University, will receive the prize during a conference and dinner hosted by the Cleveland Section at John Carroll University in University Heights, Ohio, on May 20.
The Morley Medal recognizes significant contributions to chemistry through achievements in research, teaching, engineering, research administration, and public service, as well as outstanding service to humanity or to industrial progress in the Cleveland region.
Cowan’s research focuses on catalytic and physicochemical properties of iron cofactors and their biosynthesis, cellular trafficking, and regulation of metal cofactors; the development of catalytic metallodrugs; and the biological chemistry underlying the role of metals in disease.
