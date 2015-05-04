Joint Southeastern/Southwest Regional Meeting Call For Papers

The call for papers for the 2015 Joint Southeastern/Southwest Regional Meeting has been issued. The meeting will take place on Nov. 4–7 at the Memphis Cook Convention Center and the Sheraton Memphis Downtown Hotel, in Tennessee.
Details, including names and contact information for program and session chairs, can be found on the meeting website at 2015sermacs-swrm.com. The final program summary will be published in C&EN in the fall; the online program will be available on Sept. 28.
Special events at the meeting will include a barbecue dinner, regional awards luncheon, exposition and graduate school fair, and a program for high school chemistry teachers. The undergraduate program will include a luncheon, demonstration session, green chemistry workshop, and a quiz bowl competition involving SMACS (Student Members of ACS) clubs from the two regions.
Symposia for the meeting include “Biomedical Materials,” “Biomolecular Crystallography,” “Biomolecular NMR,” “Biorelated Polymers: Synthesis & Applications,” “Chemical Genetics,” “Computational Studies of Protein Function,” “DNA-Modifying Enzymes,” “Drug Discovery Technologies,” “Entrepreneur’s Tool Kit: Resources & True Stories,” “Environmental Analysis,” “Frontiers in Nucleic Acids Chemistry,” “Gold Nanoparticles in Nanomedicine,” “Intrinsically Disordered Proteins: From Physical Chemistry to Biology,” “Ion-Conducting Polymers,” “Mass Spectrometry,” “Materials for Alternative Energy Applications,” “Mobile Analysis,” “Multiscale Modeling of Macromolecular Systems,” “Nanomaterials: Synthesis, Characterization & Applications,” “Recent Advances in Chemical Physics,” “Student-Centered Learning in the Chemistry Classroom & Laboratory,” “The Chemical Industry in the South: Future Careers, Directions & Challenges,” “The Interface of Ab Initio Computational & Bioorganic Chemistry,” “The Interface of Chemistry with Art & Archaeometry,” and “Tomorrow’s Therapeutics: Natural Products.”
General technical sessions will cover analytical, biological, computational, inorganic, organic, and physical chemistry. In addition, the meeting will include a plenary lecture, five undergraduate symposia, and 13 poster sessions.
ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System (MAPS) opened on April 27 for submission of abstracts. Please visit either the symposium website or MAPS at maps.acs.org to submit an abstract. Abstracts are due by 11:59 PM EDT on Aug. 10.
