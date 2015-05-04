Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Joint Southeastern/Southwest Regional Meeting Call For Papers

May 4, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Brand USA © Memphis Convention & Visitors Bureau
Photo of a street scene in Memphis.
Credit: Brand USA © Memphis Convention & Visitors Bureau

The call for papers for the 2015 Joint Southeastern/Southwest Regional Meeting has been issued. The meeting will take place on Nov. 4–7 at the Memphis Cook Convention Center and the Sheraton Memphis Downtown Hotel, in Tennessee.

Details, including names and contact information for program and session chairs, can be found on the meeting website at 2015sermacs-swrm.com. The final program summary will be published in C&EN in the fall; the online program will be available on Sept. 28.

Special events at the meeting will include a barbecue dinner, regional awards luncheon, exposition and graduate school fair, and a program for high school chemistry teachers. The undergraduate program will include a luncheon, demonstration session, green chemistry workshop, and a quiz bowl competition involving SMACS (Student Members of ACS) clubs from the two regions.

Symposia for the meeting include “Biomedical Materials,” “Biomolecular Crystallography,” “Biomolecular NMR,” “Biorelated Polymers: Synthesis & Applications,” “Chemical Genetics,” “Computational Studies of Protein Function,” “DNA-Modifying Enzymes,” “Drug Discovery Technologies,” “Entrepreneur’s Tool Kit: Resources & True Stories,” “Environmental Analysis,” “Frontiers in Nucleic Acids Chemistry,” “Gold Nanoparticles in Nanomedicine,” “Intrinsically Disordered Proteins: From Physical Chemistry to Biology,” “Ion-Conducting Polymers,” “Mass Spectrometry,” “Materials for Alternative Energy Applications,” “Mobile Analysis,” “Multiscale Modeling of Macromolecular Systems,” “Nanomaterials: Synthesis, Characterization & Applications,” “Recent Advances in Chemical Physics,” “Student-Centered Learning in the Chemistry Classroom & Laboratory,” “The Chemical Industry in the South: Future Careers, Directions & Challenges,” “The Interface of Ab Initio Computational & Bioorganic Chemistry,” “The Interface of Chemistry with Art & Archaeometry,” and “Tomorrow’s Therapeutics: Natural Products.”

General technical sessions will cover analytical, biological, computational, inorganic, organic, and physical chemistry. In addition, the meeting will include a plenary lecture, five undergraduate symposia, and 13 poster sessions.

ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System (MAPS) opened on April 27 for submission of abstracts. Please visit either the symposium website or MAPS at maps.acs.org to submit an abstract. Abstracts are due by 11:59 PM EDT on Aug. 10.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Call for papers: Central Regional Meeting 2024
Call for papers: 2024 Midwest Regional Meeting
Call for papers: 2020 Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE