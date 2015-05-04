Kolon Admits Theft Of DuPont Secrets

South Korea’s Kolon Industries pleaded guilty in federal court in Alexandria, Va., last week to stealing trade secrets regarding DuPont’s Kevlar aramid technology. The company was sentenced to pay $85 million to the U.S. and $275 million in restitution to DuPont. The U.S. Justice Department had previously sought a $225 million fine, and an earlier court decision found Kolon liable to pay DuPont $920 million. DuPont filed suit against Kolon in 2009.
