Mexican And Spanish Firms Boost Venture

Mexico’s Grupo Kuo and Spain’s Repsol are expanding their Dynasol synthetic elastomers joint venture. Dynasol, which the companies have run since 1999, makes styrene-butadiene rubber and block copolymers in Mexico, Spain, and, soon, China. To that, Kuo will add its Mexican nitrile and emulsion rubber business and a nitrile rubber plant that is set to start up later this year in Nanjing, China. Repsol will contribute its Spanish vulcanization accelerators business. With the new assets, Dynasol will have about $750 million in annual sales.
