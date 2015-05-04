Petroleum Research Fund announces grant recipients

The ACS Petroleum Research Fund has announced the recipients of research grants in 2014. The ACS Board of Directors approved 192 grants with a total value of $19 million for advanced scientific education and fundamental research related to petroleum and other fossil fuels. The list of grantees is available online at acsprf.org by clicking on “About ACS PRF.” Additional information on grant programs and upcoming proposal submission dates is also available on the site.
