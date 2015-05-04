Advertisement

People

Portoghese Lectureship To Nicholas Meanwell

by Linda Wang
May 4, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 18
Nicholas Meanwell, executive director of discovery chemistry at Bristol-Myers Squibb, is the recipient of the Philip S. Portoghese Medicinal Chemistry Lectureship. The lectureship is named in honor of the former editor-in-chief of the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry and is administered by Portoghese and the ACS Division of Medicinal Chemistry.

The lectureship honors the contributions of an individual who has had a major impact on medicinal chemistry research. It consists of a $3,000 honorarium, a plaque, and $1,500 to cover travel expenses to the fall ACS national meeting in Boston to present the lecture.

Meanwell has led drug discovery programs in the cardiovascular, neuroscience, and virology therapeutic areas. This work has resulted in the advancement of more than 25 clinical candidates for the prevention of thrombosis, the treatment of stroke, and therapy for viral infections such as HIV.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

