The publication “Hydrothermal Liquefaction and Gasification of Nannochloropsis sp.” (2010, DOI: 10.1021/ef100203u), by Phillip Savage of Pennsylvania State University, is the inaugural winner of the Energy & Fuels Joint Award for Excellence in Publication.
The award is presented by the journal Energy & Fuels and the ACS Division of Energy & Fuels to honor an outstanding article published in the journal. Savage will give a talk at the ACS national meeting in Boston in August.
