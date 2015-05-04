Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Trade Fight Looms As Key Bills Head For House And Senate Votes

Congress: Legislation would pave the way for U.S. to join trade pact with Asia-Pacific region

by Glenn Hess
May 4, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Congressional committees recently agreed to give President Barack Obama the authority he needs to wrap up the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), the proposed free-trade pact between the U.S., Japan, and 10 other countries mostly in the Asia-Pacific region.

But the real fight over the legislation (S. 995 and H.R. 1890) will occur in the coming weeks when the controversial measure comes up for final votes in the Senate and the House of Representatives. The trade promotion bill would allow President Obama to submit the completed TPP deal to Congress for an up-or-down vote, rather than allowing lawmakers to amend it.

Without this fast-track procedure, analysts say that no trade partner will make concessions to U.S. negotiators because Congress could pick the deal apart.

The chemical industry, one of the nation’s top exporting sectors, supports both the legislation and the TPP.

“For U.S. chemical manufacturers to succeed in today’s global economy, we must be able to compete effectively in international markets,” says Michael P. Walls, vice president of regulatory and technical affairs at the American Chemistry Council, an industry trade association.

The fast-track mechanism will “help open markets and ensure the U.S. chemical industry can capitalize on its massive export potential,” Walls adds.

But the legislation faces strong opposition from the labor movement and its Democratic allies, who argue that trade agreements have caused an outflow of manufacturing jobs from the U.S. to other nations.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obama Signs Trade Bill
Chemical Industry Hails Passage Of Key Trade Bill
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Free-Trade Bill Faces Fight In House Of Representatives

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE