WuXi CEO Seeks To Take Firm Private

WuXi Pharmatech, a Chinese provider of drug R&D and manufacturing services, has received a takeover offer worth more than $3 billion from founder and CEO Ge Li and Ally Bridge Group Capital Partners. WuXi will form a committee to consider it. Li founded WuXi in 2000, expanding it into a research outsourcing behemoth with more than 8,000 employees and sales last year of $674 million. Last week the firm announced that it is building the world’s largest disposable-bioreactor-based mammalian cell culture facility in the city of Wuxi, China.
