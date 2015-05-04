Advertisement

It’s Official: Cannabis Chemistry Committee

May 4, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 18
An effort to establish a cannabis chemistry division at the American Chemical Society has been under way since September 2014 (C&EN, Nov. 10, 2014, page 4). Great strides were made at the ACS national meeting in Denver. The Cannabis Chemistry Committee was established as an official committee of the Small Chemical Businesses Division (SCHB). I was elected chair; additional members will be found among many of the individuals who expressed strong interest in active membership.

The greatest student interest (undergraduate and graduate) comes from schools in the Northwest and Southeast. These will likely be the first locations for networking events that will bring students face-to-face with industry leaders, academic researchers, and like-minded peers.

The petition for division formation received more than 300 signatures—50 signatures are needed.

The committee will plan programming at upcoming meetings and will hold networking events. At the 2016 spring ACS national meeting in San Diego, a full-day symposium cohosted by SCHB and the Agricultural & Food Chemistry Division will be organized. The first networking events will take place in June.

For those who were not able to meet us in Denver but would like to participate, please contact us at acscannabischemistry@gmail.com. Member activities could include mentoring, participating in regional events, or contributing to educational programs. If you would like to see the petition and support us with a signature, please go to tinyurl.com/naonap7.

Ezra M. Pryor
Chair, Cannabis Chemistry Committee
Ontario, Calif.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

