Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Food & Drug Administration Seeks Safety Data On Skin Sanitizers

Disinfectants: Agency to evaluate health care workers’ frequent use of antiseptics

by Britt E. Erickson
May 11, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
The growing use of antiseptics in health care settings prompts FDA to call for more safety data.
Photograph of a female surgeon using handwash in a washroom.
Credit: Shutterstock
The growing use of antiseptics in health care settings prompts FDA to call for more safety data.

Federal regulators are planning to reevaluate the safety of long-term daily exposure to skin sanitizers, such as hand washes and surgical hand scrubs, used by workers in hospitals and other health care settings.

FDA has no data suggesting that active ingredients in health care antiseptics are unsafe or ineffective. But the use of these products has skyrocketed since the agency first evaluated them in the 1970s.

“Today, health care professionals use antiseptic products much more frequently than they used to, in some cases up to 100 times a day,” says Theresa M. Michele, director of nonprescription drug products in FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation & Research. Emerging science suggests that exposure to some antiseptic active ingredients, such as alcohol and iodine, is higher in health care workers than previously thought, she says.

Because of the higher rates of exposure, FDA is proposing to require manufacturers of these products to provide additional safety data. The information would include the potential for active ingredients to be absorbed through the skin, cause hormonal effects, and contribute to antibiotic resistance.

The agency is not requiring manufacturers to remove any health care antiseptics from the market at this time, Michele emphasizes. “FDA recommends that health care personnel continue to use these products, consistent with infection control guidelines while additional data are gathered,” she says.

Product makers, as well as groups representing health care workers, welcome FDA’s decision to allow the use of antiseptics in health care settings while additional safety and efficacy data are being generated. Manufacturers argue, however, that FDA already has extensive information on the safety and efficacy of their products. Even so, they say they will provide FDA with additional data to answer the agency’s questions and keep health care antiseptics on the market.

“These soaps, washes, alcohol rubs, hand scrubs, and preoperative skin preparations are critical to infection control for patients and health care workers alike,” says Richard Sedlak, executive vice president of technical and international affairs at the American Cleaning Institute, an industry group.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
More evidence that sunscreens absorb through skin
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US FDA finalizes hand sanitizer rule
FDA proposes changes to US sunscreen rules

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE