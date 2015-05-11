Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Metabolomics Reveals Vicious Cancer-Biofilm Cycle

Cell Metabolism: Colon cancer stimulates growth of cancer-promoting bacterial biofilms that in turn stoke cancer cells

by Stu Borman
May 11, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Researchers have proposed that bacterial biofilms might play a role in colon cancer, but experimental verification for the proposal has been sparse. A new study of the phenomenon now reveals a vicious cancer-biofilm cycle: Colon cancer stimulates further growth of bacterial biofilms in the colon, and the biofilms promote further proliferation of the cancer (Cell Metab. 2015, DOI: 10.1016/j.cmet.2015.04.011). The findings show that antibiotic treatment of bacteria eliminates biofilms and therefore might impede cancer development. Gary Siuzdak of Scripps Research Institute California, Cynthia L. Sears of Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, and coworkers used metabolomics and nanostructure-initiator mass spectrometry imaging to demonstrate that levels of a cancer-promoting polyamine metabolite, N1,N12-diacetylspermine, not only are raised significantly in colon cancer tissue but also are more abundant when biofilms are present in the colon. Antibiotic treatment clears the biofilms and decreases levels of N1,N12-diacetylspermine to normal concentrations. “These results show that colonic mucosal biofilms alter the cancer metabolome to produce a regulator of cellular proliferation and colon cancer growth, potentially affecting cancer development and progression,” the team writes.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE