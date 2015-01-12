23andMe Allies With Genentech

Genentech has reached an agreement with 23andMe to generate whole-genome sequencing data from 3,000 volunteers with Parkinson’s disease. The two hope to discover new therapeutic targets for treating the nervous system disorder. 23andMe says it will also be able to share the genetic information generated through the project with other researchers. A year ago, FDA ordered 23andMe to stop selling its direct-to-consumer genome test kits without the agency’s approval.
