The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

09302-cover1-coast2_19430943-690.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

January 12, 2015 Cover

Volume 93, Issue 2

Cover image:

Full Article
Volume 93 | Issue 2
Business

World Chemical Outlook

Automation Inches Into Lab Management

The drug industry, known as an information technology laggard, slowly takes on asset management systems

Pesticide Industry Stands Firm Amid Pressure To Reveal Identity Of Inert Ingredients

Companies guard secret formulas despite consumer requests

  • Materials

    Illuminating Crystal Nucleation

    The first step of crystal growth is more multifaceted than researchers thought, studies reveal

  • Business

    Ineos Is C&EN’s Chemical Company Of The Year For 2014

    A year of acquisition and innovation makes Ineos this year’s pick

  • Coatings

    Chemical Outlook 2015 By Market

Science Concentrates

image name
Environment

How Gut Bacteria Dodge Friendly Fire

Discarding a phosphate group on their cell’s exterior helps friendly gut bacteria survive immune system strikes against pathogens

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Nobel Advice, Covering Your Backside

 

