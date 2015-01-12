Amgen, Kite Pharma Team Up On Cancer

Amgen and immunotherapy specialist Kite Pharma are joining to develop and commercialize novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell immunotherapies based on Kite’s engineered autologous cell therapy platform and Amgen’s cancer targets. Kite will receive $60 million up front and is eligible for up to $525 million in milestone payments. Amgen could also receive the same amount in milestone payments from Kite.
